Dallas Stars Daily Links: The Enigma That is the Stars’ Defense

It’s been mentioned before, but it’s worth mentioning again: the Stars’ defense was weird Friday night against the Calgary Flames.

Greg Pateryn, who has spent the majority of the season in the pressbox, led the team in ice time with 21:32. He did that while having the worst possession stats on the team (roughly 33%) despite having the highest amount of offensive zone stars (about 66%).

Numbers aside though, it’s not as if everything about Pateryn’s game was bad:

On top of that, Pateryn didn’t look that bad according to the eye test. While his numbers made it look he spent the entire game losing possession and failing to take advantage of ideal starting position, he actually made a couple nice plays and did a nice job late in the game when Dallas was clinging to a 2-1 lead.

Ken Hitchcock has been shuffling around the defensive pairs all season, so it’ll be interesting to see where Greg Pateryn falls into the lineup going forward.

One defensman who definitely isn’t going anywhere though is Esa Lindell; Derek wrote a great piece the other day about Lindell’s spectacular play this season, and he once against stood out on Friday.

Lindell played in all situations, came up with a big power play goal, killed penalties, and had a couple key clearances as late in the game. The analytics also look good as Lindell had a 53.57 CF% and had the lowest percentage of offensive starts (16.67 percent) on the team.

Scott Burnsides gives his five takeaways from Friday's win over the Flames.

It looks like the metal helmet is officially the new cowboy hat, this time going to Kari Lehtonen:

Hitch argues that Dallas is much better than their record, and that the games so far have felt just like playoff hockey.

Hitch: "I've said this before, our record doesn't indicate how well we've played. We deserve a lot better record." pic.twitter.com/WN5cTQ15vC — Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) October 28, 2017

The Stars had best power play percentage in the NHL as of yesterday morning, and the addition of Alexander Radulov has been a huge help.

Meanwhile in Cedar Park, the Texas Stars edged out San Jose 3-2 in the shootout.

