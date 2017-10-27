The Dallas Stars have gotten off to a difficult start in their first proper road trip of the year. Last night’s 5-4 loss to the Edmonton Oilers was the second coulda-would-shoulda won game in as many days.

As always, the devil is in the details, and head coach Ken Hitchcock says the team just isn’t working hard enough on them, writes Mike Heika of The Dallas Morning News. [SportsDayDFW]

"We're asking the same people to do everything. We don't have enough participants," Hitchcock said. "If we want to win on the road and be a good team, we don't have enough participants. That's the bottom line."

It wouldn’t be a Stars game if people weren’t talking about Jamie Oleksiak, for better or otherwise. Heika posed this question in his post-game Cold Facts. [SportsDayDFW]

[Oleksiak] continues to make key mistakes at the wrong time. Should the Stars leave him in and let him grow, or should they keep pulling him out if he's not "earning" his minutes?

Could it be that Hitchcock will look to Greg Pateryn to help stabilize the blueline? Pateryn got his first game of the season when Stephen Johns was kept out with concussion-like symptoms, and the coach sounds confident about him. [SportsDayDFW]

"I've got a feeling with a guy like him that he's going to come into the lineup and then we're not going to want to take him out," Hitchcock said. "He's supportive, he's a good team guy, he's working at an unbelievable level to be ready. And when you show that much character when things aren't going your way, you just know he's going to make it really hard for us to take him out."

More Stars

Heika talked to Tyler Pitlick about his first trip back to Edmonton as a Star.

Stars forward Tyler Pitlick on returning to Edmonton to face his old team https://t.co/cXtxurKyWk pic.twitter.com/OB3n9uQ9Bc — SportsDay Stars (@dmn_stars) October 27, 2017

It turned out to be this kind of evening at Rogers Place.

well this was an interesting little sequence pic.twitter.com/HoX6eOe5Ca — Dylan Nadwodny (@dnadders) October 27, 2017

But there’s no time to ruminate over a sputtering start: It’s go time against the Calgary Flames tonight in the Scotiabank Saddledome.

Still early in season, but Stars are 1-4 on road. Last season they only won 12 road games. Still need proof DAL can get job done on road — Sean Shapiro (@seanshapiro) October 27, 2017

Around the league(s)

Last night, in The Murderous Central:

it's thursday, october 26 and phil kessel is an overtime hero pic.twitter.com/DuMlEhPuK6 — ego (@EvgeniMaIkinEgo) October 27, 2017

Meme freely. (It’s Kessel.)

Phil Kessel knows a thing or two about scoring goals. #Penguins pic.twitter.com/G9hi5Rr10k — BarDown (@BarDown) October 27, 2017

Whatever you think about how the Montreal Canadiens have dealt with Alex Galchenyuk, it’s still pretty weird when an agent who doesn’t even represent him gets salty about it on Twitter – and now the NHLPA may investigate. [Sportsnet]

The NHL Network reported in on Mikhail Sergachev, Nico Hischier and other NHL rookies who are already making a big impact.

"This is the third year in a row where the rookie class has been strong." —@DavidReid7 on the young players making an immediate impact. pic.twitter.com/Uha8PZIDSX — NHL Network (@NHLNetwork) October 27, 2017

It’s always the season for Maple Leafs beat writers to daydream about other teams’ elite players who would solve all their troubles and finally make everything perfect. This time it’s a fantasy about trading Mitch Marner for Noah Hanifin. [Sportsnet]

Center Kyle Turris is out for at least two games with a viral infection that’s making its way through the Ottawa Senators dressing room. [Ottawa Sun]

The NWHL has updated its uniforms for the 2017-18 season. Here’s a look.

The #NWHL has a new look for Season 3! @alyssastweeting created amazing graphics to give you a more detailed look! https://t.co/y3eH7BH5n2 pic.twitter.com/VExpB5iPCS — NWHL (@NWHL) October 26, 2017

Alex Prewitt of Sports Illustrated talked to NHL players about their favorite hockey sounds for a great article about the amazing Foley work in the film Miracle.

I love the vibrant sounds of hockey. Turns out, NHL players -- and the design team from Miracle -- feel the same. https://t.co/RQM9s8JlnB pic.twitter.com/naf2WZPLKO — Alex Prewitt (@alex_prewitt) October 26, 2017

And over at The Players’ Tribune, Vegas Golden Knights defender Deryk Engelland tells how his entire life, personal and professional, has threaded through Sin City – and what it means to him now.

When Deryk Engelland was younger, he never thought he'd call Vegas home.



Now, he can't imagine life outside it. https://t.co/FcOkbLstcR — The Players' Tribune (@PlayersTribune) October 26, 2017

Greetings From Cedar Park

It’s Star Wars Night in H-E-B Center, and the Texas Stars get you up to (light) speed for tonight’s matchup with the San Diego Gulls.

STARGAZING: Get the storylines entering Friday's Star Wars Night matchup vs. San Diego at 7:30 p.m. CST.



Details: https://t.co/AqS6CSMHoA pic.twitter.com/4cWOwNQB58 — Texas Stars (@TexasStars) October 26, 2017

And there’s more theme-night action on Saturday, when the T-Stars welcome the San Jose Barracuda: Kids in Halloween costumes get a free ticket with purchase of an adult ticket.

Saturday's game is our kids Halloween parade! Kids 12 & under in costume will receive a FREE ticket with the purchase of an adult ticket. pic.twitter.com/S7tDCNrGfO — Texas Stars (@TexasStars) October 26, 2017

Finally

High school golfer Savanna Roulette set out to raise $77,000 for multiple sclerosis research. M.S. Society ambassador Jamie Benn learned about her efforts through the Dallas Stars Foundation. It’s a story tailor-made for an episode of “The Franchise.” Enjoy.